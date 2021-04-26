Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 246 new cases in past day

UTAH, April 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported one more death and 246 new COVID-19 cases documented in the past day.

Total confirmed cases in Utah now stand at 395,677 since the beginning of the pandemic. Deaths number 2,183.

The person who died was a Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death.

Vaccines administered number 2,053,317, which is 14,019 more than Sunday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Utahns tested number 2,533,517, an increase of 3,026 people in the past 24 hours. Tests administered stand at 4,583,452, an increase of 5,212 tests since Sunday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 389 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.0%.

There are 146 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,070.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.