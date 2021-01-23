Utah COVID-19 update: 11 deaths, 1,771 cases confirmed in past 24 hours

UTAH, Jan. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,771 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

]The new cases bring Utah’s total known cases to 334,889. Utah’s known to have died from the coronavirus number 1,582.

The who died were:

A Davis County man between 45 and 65, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Duchesne County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Sanpete County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A total of 222,275 vaccines have been administered in Utah, which is 15,148 more than yesterday. To see a breakdown on vaccines given by area of the state, view the chart below, or click here.

COVID-19 tests have been administered 1,958,154 times in the state. That’s an increase of 10,001 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,804 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.9%.

There are 481 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,948.

To see more case and death numbers broken down by area of the state, view the chart below or click here.