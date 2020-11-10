Utah COVID-19 update: 11 deaths, 2,517 new cases in past 24 hours; 435 patients hospitalized

UTAH, Nov. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 11 new COVID-19 deaths, 22,517 new cases, and 435 patients hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positive rate for tests also reached a new high of 21.9%.

The Utahns who died were:

A Davis County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 25 and 44, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85 and hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85 and hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County man between ages 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Utah County man between ages 65 and 84, not hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County man, older than 85 and hospitalized at time of death

A Wasatch County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Wasatch County man between ages 65 and 84, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility

A Washington County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

Total COVID deaths in Utah number 672.

The cumulative number for positive cases is 137,385 positive cases today.

Lab tests performed number 1,180,749, an increase of 12,826 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,554 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 21.9%.

There are 435 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 6,284.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.