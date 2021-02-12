Utah COVID-19 update: 11 new deaths, 1,785 more cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Feb. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported nine COVID-19 deaths and 1,060 more cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah’s total lab-confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 359,641. Confirmed deaths in Utah now number 1,785.

Of the nine newly documented deaths, the UDoH reports that six victims died prior to Jan. 15, but just had their cases confirmed as COVID-related.

The nine dead were:

A Box Elder County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Cache County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Cache County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Tooele County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Wasatch County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines administered here now number 489,716, which is 26,996 more than yesterday. To see data by area of the state, check the chart below.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

A total of 2,110,759 people have been tested in Utah, an an increase of 7,143 people tested since yesterday.

COVID-19 tests administered here number 3,566,559, an increase of 20,095 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.6%. Read more about the two measuring methods here.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,025 per day.

There are 312 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,103.

To see COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah