Utah COVID-19 update: 14 deaths, 2,043 new cases in past 24 hours; 573 now hospitalized

UTAH, Nov. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,043 new cases in the past 24 hours.

With those additions, Utah COVID deaths now stand at 863.

Confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic according to the Utah Department of Health stand at 192,087.

Those whose deaths were reported in the past 24 hours were:

Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Coronavirus tests performed number 1,412,084. Of those, 7,443 were tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,575 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 21.4%.

Currently, 573 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 8,029.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

For more information on Utah’s battle with COVID-19, including public health mandates, follow our link to the Utah’s official coronavirus website.

For national and international number trends for the global COVID-19 pandemic follow Gephardt Daily’s link to the Johns Hopkins Medical Center.