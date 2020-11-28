Police: Ogden man jailed after threatening, spitting at officers

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Ogden man was booked into jail after police say he threatened and spit at officers who responded to a call of a domestic dispute at the house of the suspect’s mother.

Juan Diego Marquez, 24, was was jailed on four class A misdemeanor charges: two counts of assault on a peace officer in uniform and two counts of assault/threat of violence known person is a peace officer.

Officers responded to the call, near 30th South and Adams Ave., on Nov. 14. They were told Marquez had been aggressive toward his mother, and she wanted him to leave.

“The mother requested to have Juan leave her house, Juan got aggressive towards police officer, yelling, cursing and making comments about going to jail,” the reporting officer’s statement says.

“As Juan was being escorted outside, I instructed him to go to the sidewalk, Juan picks his things up, spat at me, then walks towards the sidewalk, puts his things down and walks towards the sidewalk. I informed Juan that he needed to remove his items from the porch per his mother’s request, he stated no, then made comments towards myself and another officer saying ‘You’re dead’ to each of us, and threatening to throw his phone at me.”

Marquez then “widened his stance, put his fist up in a fighting position and said ‘you wanna go n*****?’

“As I pulled my Taser, Juan immediately complied to police commands, was placed in handcuffs and transported to the Weber County Correctional Facility.”