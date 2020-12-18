Utah Friday COVID-19 update: 14 deaths, 2,644 new cases in past 24 hours; 539 hospitalized

UTAH, Dec. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 14 more deaths and 2,644 new COVID-19 cases documented in the past 24 hours.

The deaths bring Utah’s cumulative total to 1,140. Utah cases of coronavirus documented since the beginning of the outbreak now number 246,562.

The newly reported deaths were of:

A Carbon County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

An Emery County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Sanpete County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

The number of vaccines administered so far in Utah is 1,347.

Lab tests administered since the beginning number 1,623,795. Of those, 10,547 were reported administered since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,494 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 22.12%.

Currently, 539 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 9,883.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.