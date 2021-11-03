Utah COVID-19 update: 14 more deaths, 2,152 new cases documented since Tuesday

UTAH, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 14 newly documented COVID-19 deaths and 2,152 new cases in the past day.

Known positive cases now stand at 556,463. Of the newly documented cases, 429 were in school children: 203 in children ages 5 through 10, 117 in children 11 through 13, and 109 in children ages 14 through 17 since the last report, which was Tuesday.

Total known Utah coronavirus deaths now stand at 3,262. The newly reported deaths were of:

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2 males, between 45-64, Salt Lake County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident,hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,783,453 total vaccines administered, which is 12,366 more than Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated have been at 15 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who were unvaccinated have been at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests

UDoH reports 3,734,619 people tested, an increase of 11,493 people tested since Tuesday. It reports 6,762,342 total tests administered, an increase of 23,856 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,469 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.6%.

There are 554 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 24,321.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah