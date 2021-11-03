Utah Department of Health opens monoclonal antibody infusion center in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health is opening a new monoclonal antibody infusion center in St. George.

The new center will be at 544 S. 400 East, according to news release from UDoH.

“Once the site is open, most likely Thursday afternoon or Friday morning, it will operate Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” the UDoH statement said. “If you test positive for COVID-19, with symptoms that started in the past 10 days, take the risk calculator to see if you qualify for this treatment. This treatment is reserved for people who are at high risk for severe illness and hospitalization.”

Hospitals have been providing monoclonal antibody treatments in Utah since November 2020, the UDoH said. When properly identified and treated with monoclonal antibodies, one in eight Utahns at the highest risk of severe disease from COVID-19 can avoid being hospitalized, the UDoH said.

“As we continue to experience a significant medical surge and hospitalization rates, the Utah Department of Health requested assistance from FEMA for federal monoclonal treatment teams. Fifteen military medical personnel, including a medical doctor, nurses, and other healthcare workers from the U.S. Air Force, will help staff the St. George site.”

The therapy is the first COVID-19 treatment granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for outpatient use. Utahns are encouraged to talk with their healthcare provider to see if the therapy is suitable for them.

For more information about monocolonal antibodies, click here.