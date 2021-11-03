Salt Lake City Mission asking for donations of fozen turkeys, other Thanksgiving food

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Mission is asking Utahns for donations of frozen turkeys and other Thanksgiving foods.

“Many were doing well before COVID-19 disrupted all of our lives, and now because of growing economic struggles preparing for Thanksgiving has been harder than ever,” said Pastor Joe Vazquez, co-director of the Salt Lake City Mission. “So our Turkey Drive this year is more important than ever because there is a bigger need in the community for people who just really need that extra bit of hope knowing that people really care.”

The organization only has 23 turkeys in their freezer currently and is asking the public to donate frozen turkeys weighing between 10 and 12 pounds.

The mission will be distributing food boxes during the Thanksgiving season, which include turkeys and other seasonal food items. Other items needed include mashed potatoes, yams, canned vegetables, dinner rolls, pumpkin pies, gravy packets, stuffing in a box, and any non-perishable food items.

The Salt Lake City Mission will begin distributing food boxes to those in need beginning Nov. 19.

Items can be delivered to the organization’s main office at 1151 South Redwood Road Suite #106, Salt Lake City. Financial donations can also be made online.

For more information about the mission click here.