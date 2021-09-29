Utah COVID-19 update: 15 confirmed deaths, 1,786 more cases in past day; 405 new cases in school children

UTAH, Sept. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 15 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,786 new cases confirmed in the past day.

The new cases included 405 in school children: 176 in children ages 5 though 10; 105 in children ages 11 through 13; and 124 cases in children ages 14 though 17.

Total Utah cases now number 506,790, an increase of 1,786 cases since Tuesday.

Total Utah coronavirus deaths now number 2,920. The 15 new deaths were of:

A male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 15-24, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

3 males, between 65-84, Utah County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

A total of 3,465,962 total doses have been administered. This is an increase of 35,576 doses since Monday. Due to a database error, UDoH was unable to update vaccination data on Tuesday, its statement says. Approximately 29,100 of these doses are third doses that have been administered but not yet reported on the data dashboard.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at four times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,444,170 people tested for coronavirus, an increase of 11,017 people since Tuesday. It reports 6,193,634 total tests administered, an increase of 20,459 since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,341 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

There are 471 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total Utah hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 22,101.

The chart below shows known COVID-19 deaths broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah