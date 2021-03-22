Utah COVID-19 update: 159 new cases, 2,496 more vaccinated, no more deaths in past day

UTAH, March 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 159 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths in the past 24 hours.

Cumulative confirmed cases now stand at 381,788. Documented deaths remain at 2,062.

Vaccines administered number 1,154,778, which is 2,496 more than yesterday.

The chart immediately below shows vaccination numbers broken down by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,334,049 people, and increase of 2,333 people tested since yesterday. Total tests administered number 4,109,241, an increase of 4,144 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 457 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.1%.

There are 147 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,293.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah