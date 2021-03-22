‘Raya’ tops North American box office for 3rd weekend

March 22 (UPI) — “Raya and the Last Dragon” is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, earning an additional $5.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Tom and Jerry” with $3.8 million, followed by “The Courier” at No. 3 with $2 million, “Chaos Walking” at No. 4 with $1.9 million and “The Croods: A New Age” at No. 5 with $620,000.

Rounding out the top tier are Boogie at No. 6 with $600,000, “The Marksman” at No. 7 with $480,000, “Wonder Woman” 1984 at No. 8 with $460,000, “The Little Things” at No. 9 with $340,000 and “The Father” at No. 10 with $321,000.

Many of the films in the Top 10 are also available via pay-per-view or streaming platforms as part of a strategy to reach as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.