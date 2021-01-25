Utah COVID-19 update: 2 deaths, 859 cases confirmed in past 24 hours

UTAH, Jan. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday confirmed two more COVID-19 deaths and 859 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The new cases bring Utah’s total known cases to 337,264. Utahns known to have died from the coronavirus number 1,597.

The who died were:

A female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A total of 229,575 vaccines have been administered in Utah, which is 1,227 more than yesterday. To see a breakdown on vaccines given by area of the state, view the chart below, or click here.

A total of 1,969,659 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,174 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,763 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.2%.

There are 459 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,054.

For cases, hospitalizations and deaths broken down by county, see below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah