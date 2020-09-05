Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 433 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Sept. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health reports there have been two more COVID-19 deaths and 433 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Those who died were:

A San Juan County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

That’s one more death than reported yesterday, because a Salt Lake County woman, between ages 45 and 64, whose death was previously categorized as caused by COVID-19, has been removed from the total after further investigation. As of Saturday, COVID-19 deaths in Utah now stand at 420.

The 433 newly diagnosed cases bring the total lab-confirmed cases to 54,272.

The total lab tests performed now number 683,965, an increase of 4,249 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 406 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.4%.

Currently, 120 people are hospitalized in Utah for the virus. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,188.

Patients categorized as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 45,896. It is common for patients to die more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.