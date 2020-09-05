Body of missing toddler recovered after search in Idaho

EAGLE, Idaho, Sept. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The multi-day search for a missing toddler in Ada County, Idaho, has ended tragically.

“The search for missing 2-year-old Rory Pope is over,” says a Saturday statement from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. “He was recovered from the pond behind N. Arena Ave. early this morning.

“Crews had spent all night pumping water out of the pond. He was found when the water level dropped.”

The pond was behind North Arena Avenue, in the Legacy subdivision in Eagle, Idaho, where Rory was last seen as his family loaded up the car to leave after visiting relatives.

Hundreds of law enforcement agents from the Eagle Police Department, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, along with concerned neighbors, had searched for the boy since we went missing just after noon on Wednesday.

