Utah COVID-19 update: 2 more deaths, 148 new cases in past day

UTAH, May 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of health on Monday reported two more deaths and 148 new cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah cases to a total of 404,625. Total deaths now stand at 2,292.

The two who died, both men and hospitalized at the time of death, were:

A Box Elder County resident between 65 and 84

A Utah County resident between 45 and 64, Utah County resident

Vaccinations administered number 2,517,521, which is 5,166 more than Sunday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People who have been tested for coronavirus number 2,665,506, an increase of 1,411 since Sunday. Tests administered stand at 4,872,479, an increase of 2,504 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 271 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 135 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,679.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by areas of Utah.