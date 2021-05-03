Utah COVID-19 update: 228 new cases, 10.6K vaccinations in past day

UTAH, May 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported an increase of 228 COVID-19 cases in the past day, and no additional deaths.

Documented COVID-19 cases now stand at 398,240. Known COVID-17 deaths remain at 2,204.

Vaccinations given stand at 2,184,859, which is 10,654 more than reported on Sunday.

The chart immediately below shows vaccines broken down by first and second dose, and by area of the state where the vaccines were administered.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 2,570,933 people in Utah tested for coronavirus. That’s an increase of 3,155 people tested since Sunday. Total tests administered number 4,668,155, an increase of 5,628 tests since Sunday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 369 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 132 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,229.

The chart below shows documented COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah