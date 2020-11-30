Utah COVID-19 update: 3 deaths, 1,897 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Nov. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 1,897 new cases in the past 24 hours.

With those additions, Utah COVID deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 871.

Confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Utah Department of Health, stand at 195,706.

Those whose deaths were reported in the past 24 hours were:

A male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Coronavirus tests performed number 1,423,079. Of those, 4,852 were tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,312 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 21.5%.

Currently, 560 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 8,135.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah