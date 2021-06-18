Utah COVID-19 update: 325 new cases, 2 more deaths documented in past day

UTAH, June 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 325 newly documented cases of COVID-19 in the past day, and two additional deaths.

Total positive cases now stand at 411,071.

Cumulative deaths now stand at 2,326.

The two deaths were:

A female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

In Utah, 2,755,326 people have been tested for the coronavirus. That’s an increase of 3,458 since Thursday.

Tests administered number 5,037,327, an increase of 6,325 in the past day.

Vaccines administered here total 2,775,154, an increase of 7,187 since Thursday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 296 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.9%.

There are 170 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,232.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah