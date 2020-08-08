Utah COVID-19 update: 376 new cases, no deaths in past 24 hours

UTAH, Aug. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported 376 new cases of COVID-19 and no new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative number of positive cases now stands at 43,751. Total deaths remain at 335, the number reported Friday.

In all, 566,355 people have been tested for COVID-19, with 7,255 of them tested in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 426 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.3%.

Patients currently hospitalized for the virus number 195. Those hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 2,604.

Those classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 33,115. COVID-19 patients often die from the virus more than three weeks after infection.

The chart below show numbers broken down by area of the state.