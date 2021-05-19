Utah COVID-19 update: 4 deaths, 430 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, May 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported four COVID-19 deaths and 430 new cases documented in the past day.

That brings positive cases in Utah to 403,418, and known deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,275..

The four deaths were:

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

A male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized

Three of the deaths occured before April 19, UDoH said.

Lab tests administered number 4,839,149, an increase of 13,033 tests since Tuesday. People tested number 2,649,365, an increase of 5,550 since Tuesday’s numbers were reported.

Vaccinations administered total 2,444,852, which is 15,383 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 312 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 136 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,597.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.