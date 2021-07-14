Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 572 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, July 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported four more confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 572 newly documented cases in the past day.

That brings Utah’s known cases to 421,257 since the beginning of the pandemic, and coronavirus deaths here to 2,406.

The four who died were:

A female, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

People tested in Utah now number 2,842,637, an increase of 4,523 people since Tuesday. Tests administered number 5,185,672, an increase of 7,954 since yesterday.

Vaccines administered in Utah now number 2,926,472, which is 5,823 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 516 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.8%.

There are 241 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,904.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah