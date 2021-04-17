Utah COVID-19 update: 413 new cases, 27.8K newly vaccinated, no more deaths in past day

UTAH, April 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported 413 new COVID-19 cases documented in the past 24 hours, 27,809 more people vaccinated, and no more deaths.

That brings documented cases to 392,509 and 1,880,269 Utahns vaccinated. Deaths remain at 2,164.

Those tested number 2,486,282, and increase of 7,575 since yesterday.

Tests administered number 4,468,195 total tests, an increase of 16,685 since yesterday.

The chart immediately below shows vaccinations by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 394 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,901.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah