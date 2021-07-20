Utah COVID-19 update: 559 new cases, 4 more deaths confirmed in past day

UTAH, July 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 559 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths confirmed in the past day.

That brings Utah’s known coronavirus cases to 424,730 and documented deaths here to 2,420.

The four who died were:

A Davis County man, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines administered in Utah stand at 2,956,857, which is 5,720 more than Monday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,867,449 people, an increase of 4,457 people tested in the past day. Tests administered number 5,227,339, an increase of 7,712 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 583 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.3%.

There are 293 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,170.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah