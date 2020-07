UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A new wildfire has broken out between Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs Monday afternoon.

A tweet from Utah Fire Info at 1:45 p.m. said the Terra Fire is between seven and 10 acres and crews are nearing 50% containment already.

“No structures threatened right now,” the tweet said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

