Utah COVID-19 update: 8 more deaths, 894 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Aug. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 894 newly documented cases in the past day.

Confirmed cases in Utah since the start of the pandemic now stand at 438,479.

Known coronavirus deaths in Utah number 2,494.

The seven newly documented deaths, all hospitalized at the time of death, were of:

2 males, between 45-64, Salt Lake County residents

2 females, between 45-64, Davis County residents

A female, between 45-64, Utah County resident

A female, older than 85, Weber County resident

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident

Vaccinations in Utah number 3,065,799, an increase of 7,820 in the past day.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for COVID-19 here number 2,960,208, an increase of 7,411 since Thursday. There have been 5,383,911 total tests administered. This is an increase of 12,901 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 859 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.6%.

There are 375 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,907.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah