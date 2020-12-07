Utah COVID update: 10 deaths, 2,231 new cases in past day; 582 patients hospitalized

UTAH, Dec. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 10 new deaths and 2,231 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with 582 patients currently hospitalized.

Utah’s total coronavirus deaths now stand at 949. Those who died in the past 24 hours were:

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

The state’s total positive cases are 217,638, and it’s cumulative hospitalizations are 8,896.

COVID-19 tests administered since the beginning number 1,502,902. Of those, 7,551 were given in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,125 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 27.1%.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah