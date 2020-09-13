Utah crews deploy to Oregon to help battle wildfires

OREGON, Sept. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah crews have deployed to Oregon to assist in firefighting efforts.

A total of 80 members of Utah Task Force 1 have been activated to aid in Oregon’s wildfire recovery by assisting with wide area search, said a tweet from Unified Fire Authority Sunday. Task Force 1 is comprised of firefighters from multiple Utah agencies.

“Utah Team 1 continues west coast EMAC responses, now in Oregon where communities have suffered devastating loss of structures and lives,” a follow-up tweet said. “We’re currently working to prepare the town of Butte Falls for the potential fire impact, as we focus on structure protection.”

The tweet added: “We thank not only the men and women responding, but their families who are sacrificing as well.”

Major fires spanning several states have burned 4.6 million acres, national fire officials said. That’s an area roughly equivalent to Connecticut and Rhode Island combined. A total of 25 wildfires are currently burning in California, 16 in Washington, 13 in Oregon and 10 in Idaho, though blazes have also emerged in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, the National Interagency Fire Center said Sunday morning.