Utah Democratic Party calls for Sen. Gene Davis’ ‘immediate and unconditional’ resignation

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Democratic Party on Tuesday called for the “immediate and unconditional” resignation of state Sen. Gene Davis.

The call came after an investigation into sexual harassment claims made against Davis.

A party statement released Tuesday reads, in full, as follows:

The Executive Committee took up the Judicial Committee’s recommendation at their regularly scheduled meeting on September 12th where they voted unanimously to approve the Judicial Committee’s recommendations.

Per the Party’s Anti-Harassment Policy and Procedure, the Executive Committee informed the complainant and the accused of their decision, beginning a 14 day period wherein the decision could be appealed. That period is now over, and no appeal was filed.

Whereas Article II Sec B.11 of the Anti-Harassment Policy and Procedure states that if the recommendation is approved, the recommendation must be implemented. THEREFORE, the Salt Lake County Democratic Party hereby: Calls for the immediate and unconditional resignation of Senator Gene Davis,

Suspends Gene Davis from all official SLCo Democratic Party events for 2 years, and

Suspends Senator Davis from party support for 2 years. We remain committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment, free of harassment, to all who wish to participate. We take our responsibility of providing this environment seriously and will always stand up for those who experience harassment, regardless of the identity of the accused.

Harassment allegations

On Aug. 13, the Utah Democratic Party’s Executive Committee voted to temporarily suspend Davis (District 3) from participating in party events at any level following allegations that he sexually harassed a woman who worked with or for him.

The party statement to the public did not detail allegations against Davis. It did say party leaders had spoken privately with Davis, and he denied specifics details of allegations made this summer in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune.

“We believe the behavior he acknowledged, regardless of context or intent, was unacceptable,” said a party statement issued at the time. “We requested he voluntarily step down.”

The statement said the party has a responsibility to keep its members and workers safe, “and our obligation to ensure that every member of our party — at every level — is treated with the respect and dignity they are entitled in a space that is free from harassment or discrimination.

“Ultimately, we find ourselves faced with multiple credible allegations of misconduct by Senator Davis and must err in favor of the safety and well-being of our members.”

Another woman, who had worked on Davis’ staff years before the recent allegation, used social media to accuse him if sexual harassment. Elizabeth Converse posted her account on Facebook in 2021, and she continues to comment on developments.

Davis responded to an early statement.

“Sexual harassment has no place in any political, professional, nor personal setting. Each person deserves to be treated with the utmost respect,” he said. “I sincerely apologize to Ms. Converse for any injury she felt as a staff member. It was never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable.”

According to reports by multiple news outlets, documented accusations of sexual harassment by Davis, made by women who worked for or with him, date back at least as far as 2016.