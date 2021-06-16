Utah Department of Corrections announces in-person visiting to resume Friday

UTAH, June 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Corrections will resume in-person visitation Friday.

“Each inmate will be allowed one 40-minute in-person visit or one 30-minute tablet visit per month,” said a news release from the UDC. “Visits must be scheduled in advance and can be done here.”

Loved ones wishing to visit in person must follow normal visiting rules and those needed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To facilitate a safe visiting process, up to two visitors at a time will be allowed. The following requirements will also need to be met by all visitors:

Will need to be 18 and older.

Live in the same household; must be verified.

Must not have been out of the country in the last 30 days.

Must not have been around anyone with COVID-19 for the last 14 days.

Must have a temperature less than 100 degrees when arriving on prison property.

Must wear a mask.

No physical contact between inmates and visitors will be permitted.

Due to the closure over the last year, visitors are asked to verify that they have current approval to visit by contacting the facility.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact 801-576-7013. Click here to see the video and in-person visiting schedules and to schedule a visit.