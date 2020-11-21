Utah Department of Corrections reports 3 more deaths from COVID-19

UTAH, Nov. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Corrections has reported three more deaths of individuals who were positive for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of deaths to seven, UDC said in a Facebook post Friday night.

All three people were housed in the Oquirrh 5 facility in Draper and all three had comorbidities.

One person, who was 68 years old, had been hospitalized since Nov. 13, and died Wednesday evening, UDC said.

Another person was 70 years old, had been in the hospital since Nov. 12, and died early Thursday morning.

Both of these individuals tested positive Nov. 9.

The third person, who was 61 years old, had a negative rapid COVID-19 test hours before being found deceased in his housing section on Nov. 1, so he was not initially reported as a COVID-19 death, UDC said.

The medical examiner later determined that the 61-year-old was COVID-19 positive at the time of his death.

Utah Department of Corrections hosted its first semi-monthly video update Friday at 10 a.m., the Facebook post said. Deputy Director Jim Hudspeth shared an update on the department’s response to COVID-19. To view the video, click here.