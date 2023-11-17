Utah State Correctional Facility to open new unit due to rising population

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Corrections will open a new unit at the Utah State Correctional Facility on Monday due to an increasing inmate population.

The opening of the Bear 2 unit will happen in phases and initially include 64 male inmates, state corrections officials said in a news release Friday.

“The safety of our correctional officers is our top priority, and we have a plan in place to account for staffing and programming needs,” the release says.

A short-term staffing plan will be implemented from Monday until Jan. 6, according to the news release.

UDC recently added 12 new officers at state prison, with 24 more set to graduate in January, corrections officials said.

Bear 2 has capacity for 384 inmates in six separate sections. It is a general-population building and includes dorm and cell-based housing, corrections officials said.

UCD planned to open Bear 2 in 2024, but the increasing number of new inmates and the need for general population beds moved up that timeline, according to the news release.

“UDC will continue to assess the needs for inmate housing as well as the availability of staff in order to fulfill our mission,” the release says.