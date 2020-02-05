Utah Department of Public Safety warns of ‘romance scams’

UTAH, Feb. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety is warning people that “romance scams” are on the rise, particularly at this time of year.

“If an online love interest asks you for money, walk away,” said a tweet from the Utah DPS Wednesday. “Romance scams are on the rise; find out what you need to know to protect yourself.”

The tweet shared a link to the Federal Trade Commission website, which has a page dedicated to “romance scams.”

“Millions of people turn to online dating apps or social networking sites to meet someone,” the page said. “But instead of finding romance, many find a scammer trying to trick them into sending money. Read about the stories romance scammers make up and learn the #1 tip for avoiding a romance scam.”