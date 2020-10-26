Utah Red Cross offers Halloween safety tips

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Red Cross is offering safety tips for Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want everyone to enjoy this fun-filled night,” said local Red Cross Communications Director Rich Woodruff. “The kids are excited, but first parents need to make sure everyone knows what to do in order to have fun and stay safe.”

COSTUME SAFETY

Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask as it can be dangerous, making it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

A cloth costume mask should be made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

Make sure costume materials are flame retardant.

SAFE TRICK-OR-TREATING

To maximize safety going door-to-door, plan the route ahead of time. Make sure adults know where children are going. If the children are young, a parent or responsible adult should accompany them as they make their way around the neighborhood.

Participate in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are available for families to grab-and-go.

If preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

before and after preparing the bags. Make sure trick-or-treaters use a flashlight to see where they are going and to be seen.

Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic.

Wait until a trick-or-treater group clears a porch or front door before proceeding.

SOME SAFE ALTERNATIVES

Instead of going door to door consider these safer options: