Utah Dept. of Agriculture and Food offers grant money for food processors to expand facilities

UTAH, May 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is seeking grant applicants who plan on building or expanding their existing food processing facilities.

Under a new program funded by the Utah Food Security Processing Grant processors will be reimbursed for a portion of the expenses required to expand their production capacities.

During the 2022 General Session, UDAF was appropriated $1 million by the Utah Legislature to provide grants to small meat, poultry, and fruit and vegetable processors to make immediate impacts to processing capacity to improve local food security.

Grant amounts will be dependent on the total amount of eligible applications received and approved. The ultimate goal is to meet current demand, protect the security of the food supply, and help ensure more Utah-produced food is processed in-state.

Applications are open between today and May 31.

For more information, including eligibility information and application forms, visit ag.utah.gov/foodsecuritygrant.