Utah Dept. of Corrections releases name of inmate whose death is suspected homicide

GUNNISON, Utah, June 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Corrections has released the name of an inmate whose death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim was Dale Lee Rush, age 66. He was found Monday, unresponsive in his cell at the Henry Facility at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison. Following a medical evaluation, Rush was pronounced dead, a previous statement from the department says.

“Rush’s family has been notified,” the new statement says. “The incident is being investigated by the Utah State Bureau of Investigation.”

Rush had been incarcerated since 2001, serving a sentence for first-degree felonies for sodomy on a child, rape of a child and sexual abuse of a child, the statement says.