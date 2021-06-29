Person of interest being questioned in Ogden fires; 5 residences, 2 businesses, apartment complex burn

OGDEN, Utah, June 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman described as a person of interest is being questioned after two fires in an Ogden neighborhood, the second of which kept an estimated 60 firefighters from multiple agencies busy all night and into Tuesday.

The Monday evening blaze caused damage to five residences, a nearly completed apartment building, and at least two businesses.

The good news since Monday night is that two residents unaccounted for on Monday night had been found safe by Tuesday morning.

The Ogden Fire Department first tweeted at 11:21 p.m. about the Monday night fire, in the area of Grant Avenue and 28th Street.

The department had previously tweeted about another fire just before 4 p.m. Monday in an abandoned commercial structure about a city block away, to the southeast.

Social media posts shared Monday night show frightened neighbors reacting to a towering wall of flames as droves of first responders surged into the area.

A number of nearby residences were evacuated, and others were told they were on standby.

The cause of both blazes is under investigation. Firefighters remain on the site Tuesday morning, documenting and stabilizing the scene.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on the fires as it is released by the Fire Marshal and Ogden Fire Department.