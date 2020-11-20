Utah DWR office will be closed Friday after gas leak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources building in Salt Lake City will be closed Friday due to a gas leak.

“There has been a gas line break at our Salt Lake City office building,” said a tweet from the Utah DWR Thursday evening. “Due to ongoing repairs, the office will be closed Friday, Nov. 20. You can still buy fishing and hunting licenses online. If you need to visit an office, go to one of our five regional offices.”

For the addresses of the regional offices click here.