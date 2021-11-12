Utah fisherman catches ‘monster’ brown trout

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Springville resident Kyle Coulon decided to cap a long day of fishing on the Green River below the dam with just a little more fishing.

So he cast out another lure as the sun began to set.

“He caught several trout and decided to cast out a Rapala when it turned dark,” says a Facebook post shared by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

Then Coulon felt a major tug on his line.

“He caught and released the fish of his dreams with a 29-inch monster brown trout,” says the Utah DWR, which shared the video above.

Because without a video, it’s just another fish story.

We did a little checking. The average brown trout is 7 to 14 inches, so this monster fish is two to more than four times the length of its average peer.

Twenty-nine inches is about the height of a 1-year-old. This fish is about the length of 9.6 boxes of Jello laid end to end.

It would take 2.1 of these monster fish stacked, fish lips to tail fin, to match the height of actor Kevin Hart, or 2.65 of them to stretch to the altitude of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

So, yeah. Big fish.

“Congratulations Kyle!,” the DWR statement says.