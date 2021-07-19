Utah gymnast, Olympics alternate Kara Eaker test positive for COVID-19

TOYKO, July 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah gymnast and Tokyo Olympics gymnastics team alternate Kara Eaker has tested positive for COVID-19, according to numerous news outlets including The New York Times.

The Times and more than a dozen other news outlets are reporting the news has been confirmed by Eaker’s father, Mark, and by her coach, Al Fong.

The news comes after approximately 20,000 athletes, coaches and other officials have arrived in Japan for the summer games. The Times says that two dozen athletes and officials have tested positive for coronavirus, as have 33 staff Olympics staff workers and contractors.

In an interview last month, Eaker, 18, said she had received the vaccine.

University of Utah gymnasts selected as full members of the U.S. Olympic team are Grace McCallum and MyKayla Skinner.

Eaker, an incoming University of Utah freshman from Grain Valley, Missouri, tested positive for COVID-19 early Monday, and has begun her a 10 to 14 day quarantine, her coach, Al Fong, said in a text message from Tokyo, according to The New York Times, which says, “He added that she ‘feels fine.'”