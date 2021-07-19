‘Space Jam’ tops North American box office with $32M

July 19 (UPI) — LeBron James‘ basketball-themed, live-action and cartoon hybrid, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $32 million in receipts in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The film is also streaming on HBO Max.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Black Widow” with $26 million, followed by “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions” at No. 3 with $9 million, “F9: The Fast Saga” at No. 4 with $8 million and “The Boss Baby: Family Business” at No. 5 with $5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “The Forever Purge” at No. 6 with $4 million, “A Quiet Place Part II” at No. 7 with $2.3 million, “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” at No. 8 with $2 million, “Cruella” at No. 9 with $1 million and “Pig” at No. 10 with $950,000.

This week’s Top 10 movies earned about $89.5 million. Last weekend’s box-office take was about $116 million.