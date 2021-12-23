Utah Highway Patrol increasing statewide DUI enforcement through New Year’s Day

UTAH, Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol will be increasing statewide DUI enforcement through New Year’s Day.

“Utahns are seeing an increase in statewide DUI enforcement which started Dec. 15, 2021 and continues until Jan. 1, 2022,” said a statement from UHP. “During this time, over 145 extra DUI shifts are being worked by 22 different Utah law enforcement agencies statewide. Officers will be on high alert, looking to get impaired drivers off the roads. UHP will also be hosting a DUI blitz on New Year’s Eve.”

This enforcement focuses on the dangers and moral and legal consequences of choosing to drive impaired this holiday season, the statement said.

Law enforcement agencies in Utah have made over 10,600 DUI arrests this year, which represents an average of 29 a day.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, you are asked to call 911. Some of the signs of drunk driving are: