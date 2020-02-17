Utah Highway Patrol reports over 50 crashes on Interstate 15 since midnight

Utah, Feb. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officials warned Monday morning there have been over 50 crashes on Interstate 15 since midnight.

“There have been approximately 55 crashes along the I-15 corridor with the most being in Utah County,” said a tweet from UHP at 8:30 a.m. “State troopers and the Utah Department of Transportation are working as fast as they can to get the crashes moved off and roadways open. Watch for intermittent lane closures and emergency vehicles.”

Officials have reported very slick roads and drivers are being asked to take extra care.