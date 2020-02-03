Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant’s truck hit while doing traffic control

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Highway Patrol sergeant’s truck was hit while he was doing traffic control Monday afternoon.

The sergeant was on the ramp from State Route 201 eastbound to Interste 80 eastbound at approximately 2 p.m. when the incident occurred.

“Fortunately he was out of his truck at the time, we’re lucky there are no serious injuries on this one,” a tweet from UHP said.

Troopers have investigated 211 crashes statewide from midnight Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday.