Shelter-in-place protocol lifted at Evergreen Junior High after nearby officer-involved shooting

MILLCREEK, Utah, Feb. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A shelter-in-place protocol at Evergreen Junior High has been lifted after a nearby officer-involved shooting in the neighboring area early Monday afternoon.

The incident was unrelated to the school at 3401 S. 2000 East and there is no direct threat to students, said a tweet from Granite School District.

“Protocol is strictly precautionary to ensure student safety,” the tweet said. “School is proceeding as normal inside the building.”

The protocol was lifted approximately 45 minutes later.

Unified PD officials said a little before noon they were dispatched to a domestic incident involving a mother and her adult son in the area of 2500 E. Evergreen Ave.

An unknown amount of shots were fired and the man is deceased.

West Valley police protocol team is on scene for the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.