Utah House Democrats urge Gov. Herbert to issue statewide Stay-at-Home order

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah House Democrats are urging Gov. Gary Herbert to issue a statewide Stay-at-Home order.

The Utah House Democratic Caucus issued the following statement Monday:

Utahns have done some great things so far in responding to the threat of the coronavirus. But we must do more. Gov. Herbert must send a stronger, clearer message to every person in the state about the severe threat of COVID-19 to our health, our welfare, and our economic well-being. Yesterday U.S. Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, called on the Governors of the eight remaining states, including Utah, that have not given stay-at-home orders to issue those orders.

We know this pandemic will likely kill hundreds or thousands of people in our state. We do not believe that the current voluntary “Stay Safe, Stay-Home” program is as effective in slowing the spread of this virus as an explicit stay-at-home order. The strength of an order from the Governor, combined with the other excellent components of what Utah leaders have already done and are doing, will make us all more aware of the need to follow safe practices at this critical time.

The public health community is telling us that more aggressive action in the form of a public order for people in non-essential activities to stay home is the most effective way of reducing the rate of the spread of the infection. Staying at home will also give Utah a quicker and more robust economic recovery. But most importantly, a Stay-at-Home order will save the lives of Utahns.

Utah’s House Democrats strongly call on Governor Herbert to immediately order all state residents engaged in non-essential activities to stay at home.

Herbert has not yet responded to the statement.

