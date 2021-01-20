Utah Jazz officials announce time change for next home game

UTAH, Jan. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz announced on Wednesday a time change for the next game as well as changes to the broadcast schedule.

“The Jazz home game on Saturday, Jan. 23 against Golden State at Vivint Arena has been moved from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (MT) and will not be televised on NBA TV,” said a news release from the Jazz. “The game will be aired by AT&T SportsNet.”

All Jazz games have radio broadcasts on The Zone Sports Network on 1280 AM and 97.5 FM.

The Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night at the Vivint Arena, with a final score of 118-102.