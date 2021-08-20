Utah Jazz release 2021-2022 schedule

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz has announced its 2021/2022 season schedule.

Utah begins the new season on Oct. 20 with a home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, said a news release. The Jazz then hit the road for the first time two days later, facing De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings.

For the full schedule, click here.

“Normalcy returns this year as Utah will play a full 82-game season in 172 days, a lot more accommodating compared to last season’s COVID-19 shortened year in which the Jazz played 72 games in 144 days,” the news release said.

After finishing last year with the league’s best record, Utah will be one of the teams featured most on national television, the news release said. The Jazz will play at least 26 games in front of a national audience — 12 on NBATV; 9 on ESPN; 4 on TNT; 1 on ABC.

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. MST. For tickets click here.