Crews battle commercial fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a commercial fire in the area of 500 S. Redwood Road Friday afternoon.

The fire affected three storage units adjacent to Diamond Storage, Salt Lake City Fire Department Captain Anthony Burton told Gephardt Daily.

It took approximately 15 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, Burton said.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

